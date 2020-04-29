A new sale goes live today on the PlayStation Store. It is rather robust, too, featuring some pretty good deals. The latest set of temporary price drops come in the form of the PS Store’s Games Under $20 Sale. These sale prices will go live today and end next month on Wednesday, May 13th at 8:00am PST. Bargains include those for Far Cry 5 ($14.99), EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition ($14.99), RAGE 2 ($19.79), and countless more.

The Games Under $20 Sale features myriad titles priced at only $14.99. Apart from those listed above, some of the more notable selections of this variety include: Assassin’s Creed Origins, City: Skylines + Surviving Mars, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Fallout 4, Far Cry 3 Classic Edition, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and We Happy Few.

For the sale price of $19.99, PS4 players can get their hands on: a number of Call of Duty entries, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Prey’s Digital Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s Deluxe Edition, and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts.

Those looking for even more of a bargain have a selection of games that cost $10 or less from which to choose. Such titles are as follows: Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition ($7.99), Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition ($7.49), Darksiders Warmastered Edition ($4.99), Donut County ($6.49), Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer ($7.49), Dishonored Definitive Edition ($5.99), For Honor ($9.89), Hitman — Game of the Year Edition ($8.99), and Injustice 2 ($5.99), Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition ($4.49).

The listings above probably don’t even cover half of the sale. But PS4 players have plenty of time to decide what they may or may not one to purchase with these deals. Again, the PlayStation Store’s Games Under $20 deal will come to a close in a couple of weeks on May 13th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]