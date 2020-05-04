One thing about the all-encompassing power of The Force: You can’t say it doesn’t provide. The virtual reality game series Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is making its way to PSVR this summer according to a PlayStation Blog post. The missive by developer ILMxLAB Executive Creative Producer Mark Miller revealed that the PlayStation VR version of the series will include all three episodes of the PC VR game, as well as the much-lauded lightsaber dojo mode. If you’re tired of only using lightsabers in Beat Saber, now you can duel in actual Star Wars content. (Apparently, Astro Bot was not the droids we were looking for?)

“Our goal was to tell a new and unique story about one of the most infamous villains in the galaxy. We wanted to bring you into the world of Star Wars in a way that could only be done through immersive storytelling in VR. This would put you right in the middle of the action to connect with amazing characters as your actions move the story forward,” Miller said in regards to the team’s motivation in game design for Vader Immortal. His time as a part of Lucasfilm and working directly with the feature films team shaped his own vision for what a Star Wars game could be, which includes working with Ninja Theory and Executive Producer David S. Goyer.

“Quality is key for a brand like Star Wars,” said Miller. And yes, this game is Star Wars canon.

It’ll be interesting to see what Vader Immortal looks like running on a PSVR hardware that has, at times, felt like the entry-level option for virtual reality gaming. That said, Vader Immortal brings a pedigree and notoriety, being the winner for Best AV/VR Game at the 2020 GDC Awards, and the Producers Guild Innovation Award earlier in 2020. Regardless maybe all we need right now on this holiest of May The Fourths is the ability to reflect blaster bolts and choke minions out with our minds.

Vader Immortal is set to release sometime in a galaxy far, far away. In summer 2020.