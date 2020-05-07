Last week, Ubisoft finally unveiled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with a cinematic trailer. It wasn’t long before the publisher confirmed a gameplay reveal would go live during this week’s Inside Xbox showcase. Since then, fans have speculated about what the reveal may entail. At the very least, we now know it won’t be a full gameplay demo. Instead, fans should anticipate a “teaser trailer.”

Creative Director Ashraf Ismail confirmed as much during a recent exchange with fans on Twitter. One user tweeted to Ismail by expressing their excitement about a gameplay demo. Ismail replied as follows:

Its not a demo, its a teaser trailer — Ashraf Ismail (@AshrafAIsmail) May 6, 2020

Another fan broached the topic with a more specific question, asking whether a 5 to 12 minute demo was on the cards. According to Ismail,

not a gameplay demo no — Ashraf Ismail (@AshrafAIsmail) May 6, 2020

Interestingly, the AC Origins gameplay reveal trailer from E3 2017 ran approximately five minutes long. Perhaps the new AC Valhalla footage will be more in line with the world premiere for Odyssey? It was approximately two minutes in length, showcasing both story and bit of gameplay. Regardless, fans can see the next installment in action for themselves in just a number of hours.

Inside Xbox will go live in a few hours at 8:00am PST. The digital event from Microsoft is expected to feature other third-party announcements, as well. Thankfully, the wait for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla itself isn’t long either. The new entry will launch later this year for the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

