Shang Tsung is a scumbag, Motaro’s a scumbag, and scumbags get an uppercut into an acid pit on Monday morning. NetherRealms isn’t wasting any time with getting gameplay footage of Robocop and other DLC characters making their way to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. After all, it seems like a crime against the world to hold back such important video as Robocop shooting franchise whipping boy Baraka in the junk and walking away from a cool guy explosion. This new trailer has it all: Arms being ripped off, flying swords, and an ED-209 peacekeeping machine using urban pacification as a fatality for ole’ Murphy.

While the trailer isn’t solely focused on everyone’s favorite robotic cop that once tag-teamed with World Championship Wrestling star Sting, this is the first look at his core gameplay. As expected the Robocop kit is filled with pacification attacks and grenade explosions, meaning he’ll likely be a zoning nightmare for anyone looking to rush down and get in on his big, metal butt. Shout out to NetherRealm Studios for doing the right thing and immediately placing The Terminator as Robocop’s opponent in the trailer, though this won’t be the first time the two have met within the confines of a videogame.

The crime-fighting robot isn’t the only thing going on in this trailer, as Sheeva and Fujin get put on full display. Both play pretty much as they have in the past, with Sheeva’s focus on having Goro’s moveset but with more mobility and Fujin’s ability to summon weapons and, in general, be annoying. Of course, neither has anything on Robocop and his need to shoot enemies in the genitalia as a Fatality, but they’ve still got some pretty grim and gory finishers. We also get a look at a few of the brutal stage fatalities, including crushing your opponent with an old school Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet in a highly meta twist.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is coming as a paid update on May 26, with three new characters and a single-player story. A free update will hit at the same time, adding in Friendships and new stages. For the player who wants everything be sure to check out the $59.99 Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection that will net you the complete game with all DLC up to this point.

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.