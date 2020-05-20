Word is that this year’s Call of Duty entry will take on the form of another Black Ops adventure. Reportedly, the title has already leaked. If the leak proves true, the next CoD installment may be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Notable Call of Duty leaker Okami took to Twitter, sharing what’s allegedly the upcoming game’s official name. Eurogamer has since backed up Okami’s claim, courtesy of the publication’s “own sources.” The leaker’s Twitter post features below, complete with fake box art and what Eurogamer says is the real title.

Should the Black Ops Cold War subtitle prove accurate, the Treyarch series is on track to return to its roots. The first Black Ops entry, which hit stores in 2010, took place during the Cold War in the 1960s. As of yet, there’s no confirmation on exactly which decade this new entry will call home.

Rumors have been swirling about this year’s Call of Duty for months. Back in March, one leak suggested Treyarch would return to the drawing board and produce a “gritty Black Ops reboot.” The Cold War-era certainly seems a fitting place to start. As always, however, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt until concrete details confirm otherwise.

For now, Activision remains silent about its future Call of Duty plans. At the very least, though, fans can be sure a new entry is still slated for a late 2020 release, despite coronavirus. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick shared as much with investors earlier this month. The CEO said this year’s installment “already looks great and remains on track for release later this year.”

[Source: Eurogamer, Okami on Twitter]