Two new events are coming up for Summer Game Fest. On Monday, June 20th and Monday, July 22nd, Day of the Devs and The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley will team up to host developer showcases. Double Fine and iam8bit are producing the digital shows, the first of which is slated to go live at 8:00am PST on June 20th. The events will spotlight both AAA and indie games, along with news, gameplay reveals, and game-related musical performances. Given the later summer window of these shows, it’s likely that a lot of next-gen work will be featured, though the announcement doesn’t specifically call that out.

Applications are still being accepted for developers who would like to submit their projects for consideration. And while more news about confirmed participants will emerge at a later time, there are already a number of companies on board. Thus far, the developers and publishers who will take part in the two digital showcases include (via Gematsu):

Akupara Games

Annapurna Interactive

The Behemoth

Finji

Kowloon Nights

Longhand Electric

MWM Interactive

Panic

Sabotage Studio

Skybound Games

Team17

thatgamecompany

Tribute Games

ustwo games

According to iam8bit co-owners Amanda White and Jon Gibson, these showcases will be “jam-packed.” Gamers should especially look forward to seeing “extended gameplay previews,” along with a few surprise reveals. This won’t mark the end of the excitement, either. Planned as a three-month-long event, Summer Game Fest will last until this year’s gamescom, which kicks off in late August.

