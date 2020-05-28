Guessing the newest monthly additions to PlayStation Plus can sometimes feel like throwing at a dartboard: Eventually, you’ll get lucky and hit the targets. Sony first announced Call of Duty: WWII as a June 2020 free game on Monday this week, made available to download the next day. While it first leaked in the form of an Instagram video ad, Sony confirmed today that PS Plus members will be getting their shooter on as Star Wars Battlefront II joins Call of Duty: WWII in PS Plus free games collection, starting June 2 and available to redeem through July 6.

Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII are your PS Plus games for June. Full details on this month’s lineup: https://t.co/pBXcZWFpnC pic.twitter.com/pj36qR99cB — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 28, 2020

The announcement made on the official PlayStation Blog details both game’s features and their inclusion in this month’s offerings. Both Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII has received an enormous amount of content since their respective launches. In regards to Battlefront II, EA and DICE have made more than 25 free updates to the multiplayer game since its initial release, and this addition to PS Plus should give it a surge of new players.

The inclusion of both these games feels like a shot across the bows of anyone that’s complained about the quality of free, monthly games as of late. While catering to very different audiences of shooter and multiplayer fans, both Star Wars Battlefront 2 and WWII are substantial, triple-A offerings that make up for the cost of PS Plus based on their own price tags alone.

Both games drop at different times, with Star Wars Battlefront 2 coming on June 2 and Call of Duty: WWII already available. This is also your last chance to grab Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition and Farming Simulator 2019 from last month’s offerings before they both vanish from the free game pool. Be sure and do that before vaulting off to a galaxy far, far away, or the shores of Normandy. Sorry anybody hoping for Spider-Man. Turns out that was indeed just a common PS Store glitch, not a harbinger of things to come.