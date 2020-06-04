Originally intended to air this weekend on Saturday, June 6th, GamesRadar’s Future Games Show will now go live next weekend on June 13th. The decision to postpone was driven by ongoing civil unrest in the United States. Similarly, GamesRadar’s sister site PC Gamer pushed its PC Gaming Show to June 13th, as well. At the time of writing, neither publication has confirmed specific times for their respective showcases. Should each event premiere at previously scheduled times, though, expect the PC Gaming Show to stream at 12:00pm PST, while the Future Games Show goes live at 2:30pm PST.

GamesRadar announced the news in statement on its website yesterday. The statement reads in part,

The Future Games Show will now take place at the later date of Saturday, June 13 in support of the protests demanding justice and change over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. While we regret to announce that we’ll be moving the date, it’s right that other voices are heard at this time.

It seems the Future Games Show remains on track to showcase over 30 games from publishers such as Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, and Square Enix. Apart from TeamKill Media’s horror title Quantum Error, there exists no concrete information on what exactly will be on display during the event.

The rescheduling of GamesRadar’s Future Games Show joins a number of other gaming-related events that have been postponed in the last several days. Sony’s PS5 event counts among the most notable. IGN’s Summer of Gaming and Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire are but a couple more showcases that were similarly pushed back.

[Source: GamesRadar]