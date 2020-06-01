As of now, very little has been shown of cosmic horror title Quantum Error. Thankfully, developer TeamKill Media plans to unleash more in the near future. This coming weekend on Saturday, June 6th, the team will show off a brand-new teaser of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game. Such a fresh look will go live during GamesRadar’s Future Games Show.

TeamKill Media announced plans to join the Future Games Show in the following post on Quantum Error’s official Twitter page:

It’s unclear whether the new teaser will showcase gameplay footage, but learning more about the project in general should prove fascinating. TeamKill Media announced its horror venture earlier this year, offering no release information. Not too long after the reveal, the developer divulged that there exists no clear answer on if the title will be ready in time for PlayStation 5’s scheduled launch this holiday season.

Quantum Error’s Future Games Show appearance will roll out just a couple of days after Sony’s PS5 games showcase. Said event is slated to go live later this week on Thursday, June 4th. Details about the digital showcase remain scant, though many contend the company won’t show off the console itself. No matter what the event entails, at least the wait to know for certain is brief.

[Source: Quantum Error on Twitter]