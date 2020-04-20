Just last month TeamKill Media, the studio behind Kings of Lorn: The Fall of Ebris, shared plans to bring its cosmic horror project Quantum Error to the PS4 and PS5. Barring a pretty lengthy announcement trailer, TeamKill Media didn’t offer much in the way of specifics. Though development continues to move along nicely, the studio is not yet ready to reveal potential release date details either. In fact, “it is still too early to say” whether Quantum Error will launch alongside the PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

A TeamKill representative shared this tidbit in a statement to Push Square. According to the publication, the statement reads as follows: “It is too early to say yet if Quantum Error will release by PS5 launch or how long after launch. Development is going very fast and smooth, but there is still much to be done. So, we will see.”

Presently, the PlayStation 5 launch lineup remains shrouded in mystery, apart from the looter-shooter Godfall. When exactly Sony and its partners will unveil more concrete details is equally mystifying. However, a recent report suggests a next-gen showcase of some kind may come sooner rather than later, perhaps even as early as sometime next month. Given the current state of the world, though, such plans, should they prove true, are subject to change.

Sony’s marketing strategy for the new console has already taken quite the hit due to coronavirus-related uncertainties. This insight comes courtesy of Bloomberg sources, which claim that at one point, Sony intended to host a public press conference to reveal the PS5. The ongoing health risks concerning the coronavirus outbreak reportedly derailed these plans and even pushed the DualSense reveal through in a hasty manner. As of now, the company itself has yet to confirm when the console design and pricing details will finally become public knowledge.

[Source: Push Square]