We’re all sitting here stuck inside on a random Tuesday in April and Sony decides this is the perfect time to show off the new PS5 controller. Called the “DualSense” controller (not the DualShock 5, as previous reports indicated), this new PlayStation 5 controller is a huge departure for Sony, evolving not only the feature set of the DualShock 4, but completely revamping the look too. Gone is the classic static black color of the default controller. The new design features a two-toned white and black look that meets in the new lightbar positioning on each side of the touchpad. In fact, the DualSense doesn’t have a TV-facing lightbar at all.

Sony went through “several concepts and hundreds of mockups over the last few years” before finally landing on this design for the DualSense. The company says it’s gone through a wide range of testing with numerous gamers with a variety of hand sizes to ensure the best possible comfort and feel for the most people.

Our goal with DualSense is to give gamers the feeling of being transported into the game world as soon as they open the box. We want gamers to feel like the controller is an extension of themselves when they’re playing – so much so that they forget that it’s even in their hands!

Along with evolving the audio experience on the PlayStation 5, Sony also wanted to expand on another area that hadn’t been upgraded in a while: touch. They want the vibration in the controller to enhance immersion rather than being a more simple gimmick, so the DualSense will come with haptic feedback. Sony says this can more realistically relay sensations of specific elements in games—far more than standard rumble—such as the “slow girttiness of a car driving through mud.” The L2 and R2 triggers are adaptive, which means you’ll feel things like the variable tension of drawing a bowstring or pulling a trigger.

These new features required a redesign of the standard DualShock 4 look. Sony couldn’t just cram the tech required into the existing shell. The angle of the triggers and grip portions of the controller have been changed, and Sony teased that they were looking at ways to extend battery life and reduce the weight despite added components. They aren’t talking numbers just yet, but the fact that it’s been mentioned is a big hint that it’s a focus. DualSense will come with a built-in rechargeable battery like current-gen DualShock 4s do.

The Share button is going away, replaced by the newly evolved “Create” button. Sony isn’t talking about the PS5’s “Create” features yet, but says it is “pioneering new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves.” More details will be coming about Create before launch.

And finally, the DualSense has a built-in microphone array for chatting with friends without a headset. They offer the disclaimer that having a headset handy is still the preferred way to go (and it’s likely the mic array may be used for more as-yet-unannounced features, such as the previously rumored next-gen voice assistant).

The images also show that the DualSense will use USB-C for charging, and the bottom of the controller looks like it just has the headset insert, removing the EXT port that is in DualShock 4 controllers. Of course, the built-in speaker is back, as is the PS button in the middle. Just below the PS button appears to be a mic mute button. Whether this is only for the built-in mic array or works with attached headsets is unknown.

Of the DualSense and further information on the PS5, SIE President & CEO Jim Ryan said:

DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.

It looks like Sony is still planning on a Holiday 2020 launch for its next-gen console, and despite the world being in lockdown, we can expect to keep hearing more about the console soon.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]