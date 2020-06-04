Swamps of Corsus, the latest paid DLC for Remnant: From the Ashes, is now live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $9.99. Publisher Perfect World Entertainment has also launched a bundle featuring the base game and Swamps of Corsus for $44.99 across both consoles. Most notably, this new batch of content introduces Remnant: From the Ashes‘ rogue-like Survival Mode, which starts players with nothing but a pistol and very few items.

Check out the DLC’s launch trailer from when Swamps of Corsus hit Steam earlier this year:

Swamps of Corsus‘ Survival Mode starts players at the Labyrinth with nothing more than a Repeater Pistol, mere scraps, and a handful of consumable items. From there, players are challenged to progress as far as possible in the randomized permadeath experience. Those who can brave it will be rewarded with brand-new equipment, such as the Hero’s Sword and Carapace Armor. The sword unleashes a powerful wave attack; the armor reduces damage.

Remnant: From the Ashes‘ latest DLC additionally debuts Iskal Rise content, adding a new zone, bosses, events, stories, and quests to Corsus. In addition to the Hero’s Sword and Carapace Armor, players can further look forward to collecting fresh mods, traits, and a number of other weapons.

Upon defeating bosses in Survival Mode, players will gain access to Glowing Shards–items used to purchase alternate skins for every piece of armor in-game. These same rewards will be bestowed upon those who best bosses on the Campaign and Adventure modes’ Hard and Nightmare difficulties.

Remnant: From the Ashes is available now on the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Perfect World Entertainment]