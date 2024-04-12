Remnant II The Forgotten Kingdom DLC Arrives This Month

Gunfire Games has revealed the Remnant II The Forgotten Kingdom DLC will be released later this month.

Players of the action RPG can grab the second DLC drop on April 23, 2024. An announcement trailer can be viewed below.

Remnant II: The Forgotten Kingdom trailer & details

In “The Forgotten Kingdom,” players will piece together the forgotten history of the lost tribe of Yaesha as they attempt to quell the vengeful wrath of an ancient stone spirit called Lydusa. Navigate the lingering traces of torment, treachery, and death that haunt the land’s once proud ziggurats, as Lydusa’s living stones wander the crumbling remnants of an ancient civilization in search of fresh blood.

In a brand-new storyline, players must uncover the secrets of the lost tribe by exploring a mysterious new area within the world of Yaesha. In this strange new location, players will traverse new dungeons, acquire powerful gear—including a new Archetype, “The Invoker”—meet unexpected allies, and face new threats in their quest to return some semblance of peace to the forgotten kingdom.

New Storyline, Dungeons, and Area Based in the World of Yaesha: Delve deeper into the biome of Yaesha and experience a brand-new storyline where players will unravel the mystery of Yaesha’s lost tribe and a vengeful stone spirit called Lydusa, and her living stone constructs.

New Archetype – The Invoker: Drawing strength from the Nature Spirits of Yaesha, this new Archetype can harness the mystic power of the jungle. More details on the Archetype will be revealed in a new Archetype Reveal Trailer next week!

Many Items and Powerful Weapons that Enhance Gameplay: Outfit the traveler to survive this more deadly version of the world of Yaesha by choosing from a host of new weapons and modifications, along with new items, like amulets and rings.

New Bosses, Characters and Fearsome Creatures to Encounter: Mysterious threats and survivors, of unknown origin, emerge from the crumbling remnants of the forgotten civilization of Yaesha bringing new challenges for all players.