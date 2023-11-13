PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning November 13, 2023

As we move closer to the holiday season, we’re starting to see less new games each week. The list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week of November 13, 2023, does include a few notable titles, though, such as Persona 5 Tactica and Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of November 13 and November 19, 2023.

PS5 Games

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 (November 13)

Ariko’s Enchanted Forest (November 14)

Astral Ascent (November 14)

Coral Island (November 14)

Jagged Alliance 3 (November 14)

KarmaZoo (November 14)

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle (November 14)

UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of The Wolves (November 14)

Lily in Puzzle World (November 15)

Teardown (November 15)

The Last Faith (November 15)

Flashback 2 (November 16)

Prison City (November 16)

Smoots Pinball (November 16)

Yohane the Parhelion -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE- (November 16)

Barton Lynch Pro Surfing (November 17)

Bluey: The Videogame (November 17)

Christmas Massacre (November 17)

Grotto (November 17)

Low Story (November 17)

Naruto x Baruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (November 17)

Persona 5 Tactica (November 17)

The Walking Dead: Destinies (November 17)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (November 17)

PS4 Games

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 (November 13)

Bamboo (November 13)

Astral Ascent (November 14)

Jagged Alliance 3 (November 14)

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle (November 14)

Truck Simulator: Driving School 2024 (November 14)

DANJIGOKU (November 15)

Lily in Puzzle World (November 15)

The Forgotten Tribe (November 15)

The Last Faith (November 15)

Prison City (November 16)

Smoots Pinball (November 16)

The King of Fighters XIII Global Match (November 16)

Yohane the Parhelion -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE- (November 16)

Bluey: The Videogame (November 17)

Final Shot (November 17)

Grotto (November 17)

Low Story (November 17)

Naruto x Baruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (November 17)

Persona 5 Tactica (November 17)

The Walking Dead: Destinies (November 17)

There are 24 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 21 new game releases. The highlights of the week are the upcoming tactical RPG spin-off in the Persona franchise, Persona 5 Tactica, as well as the latest Naruto game, Naruto x Baruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

Other notable games due to be released this week include the beat ’em up Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2, the tactical RPG Jagged Alliance 3, the real-time strategy Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, and tie-in game The Walking Dead: Destinies.