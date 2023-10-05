Dredge DLC Will Add Extra Chills to Its Aquatic Horror Next Month

Black Salt Games has revealed the first full DLC for its horror-flavored fishing game Dredge, and it’ll put more chills in you than ever before.

Dredge DLC details

Dredge: The Pale Reach is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 16, 2023. The official details on the DLC can be seen below.

”Dredge: The Pale Reach calls players to a new, frozen frontier—a pristine icy biome awaiting discovery by the most intrepid of explorers. Those who find themselves within this frozen expanse will embark on a journey through icy canyons, retracing the path of a long-forgotten expedition and unveiling the destiny of those who once ventured there. Journeying into the depths of this glacial biome will require players to upgrade their vessel, equipping it with specialized gear capable of smashing through the unforgiving ice.”

However, like the rest of Dredge, an eerie undercurrent of malevolence grips this realm, corrupting and twisting nature for its sinister designs. Will those who dare venture into The Pale Reach succeed in laying to rest a historic betrayal? Can they halt an already-encroaching darkness?

Along with new story content, The Pale Reach will introduce 11 new fish and crab species (and their aberrated counterparts) and an additional Fish Type. You can also earn access to a new item that extends the freshness of catches no matter where you’re fishing.

Black Salt Games’ Nadia Thorne also revealed the developer is hard at work on the next expansion titled The Iron Rig.