Night City, the open-world featured in Cyberpunk 2077, will be realized in extreme detail. What else should we expect from The Witcher developer? But a new bit of information seems indicative of just how detailed things can get. Apparently, CD Projekt RED’s latest will boast an incredible number of NPCs with their own daily routines.

German website GameStar recently hosted podcast interviews with CD Projekt RED developers Miles Tost and Philipp Weber. While the content itself is locked behind a paywall, Reddit user Moraez took the liberty of relaying the information to curious fans. As noted above, one of the more interesting tidbits concerns NPCs. In the Witcher 3, only a select number of such characters had daily routines to follow. The studio is upping the ante with its newest RPG, evidenced by a supposed 1,000-plus NPCs having a daily “handmade” routine.

Such an attention to detail doesn’t end and begin with secondary and tertiary characters, either. Compared to The Witcher 3, players should find about three times as many ways to complete a mission in Cyberpunk 2077. According to the Redditor’s comments on the matter, Tost and Weber noted that the team considered some of the more ridiculous actions players may take to ensure any given mission continues as needed. One example provided was that if a player is conversing with a character and gets shot, the player can flee beyond traditional mission boundaries and still have a way to finish their task. The only limitation, the devs explained, is death.

CD Projekt RED will host a Night City Wire live stream later this month to show off something new from the game, though exactly what is still unknown.

CD Projekt RED’s eagerly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 hits store shelves in just a few months on September 17th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: GameStar, Reddit via VG247]