Trademark renewals have been known to carry little in the way of substance. Often they simply don’t offer any worthwhile insight about a franchise’s or product’s future. Yet, a few Gran Turismo-related renewals may provide further evidence that backs long-running rumors and speculation. Just recently, Sony filed trademarks for the Gran Turismo logo, Grand Turismo’s brand name, and developer Polyphony Digital. Even more compelling is that each of the three were filed on June 3rd, the original rumored date for PlayStation 5’s postponed reveal event.

These filings seem to bolster recent bits of speculation surrounding the racing series. Last month, racing cockpit manufacturer Next Level Racing incidentally outed Gran Turismo 7 with a very slick logo design in a since-deleted Instagram post. In a strange but unsurprising turn of events, the manufacturer quickly removed its post and denied knowledge of a new Gran Turismo.

Such a mishap was accompanied by another social media leak, courtesy of PlayStation Brazil’s official Twitter account. In a Twitter poll, PS Brazil asked followers about their gaming preferences–Gran Turismo 7 served as one of the four options. Suffice it to say, that post, too, was hastily deleted.

It’s possible the Next Level Racing and PlayStation Brazil confusion stemmed from miscommunication given a change in plans due to coronavirus. As of now, the ball is in Sony’s court. In response to civil unrest and protests, the company postponed its PS5 reveal event, which could have featured details about the future of Gran Turismo. As of writing, there’s no word on when the event will take place, though an updated description on the showcase’s teaser video notes that new information will surface soon.

