During IGN’s recent Summer of Gaming stream, publisher Funcom unveiled a rhythm first-person shooter, Metal: Hellsinger. Developed by The Outsiders, this fascinating project is slated to release in 2021 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X platforms.

The genre seems perfectly emblematic of what takes place on screen. Players must rhythmically follow the beat to intensify both the music and the gameplay. See this in action in Metal: Hellsinger’s reveal trailer below:

As noted near the end of the trailer, a number of metal artists will lend their vocal talents to Metal: Hellsinger, including Trivium’s leader singer Matt Heafy, Swedish vocalist Björn Strid of Soilwork fame, and lead vocalist of Arch Enemy, Alissa White-Gluz. Better still, every piece of music is being written and recorded for this project in particular. Such metal mayhem will blast through speakers as players shoot their way through demon hordes in Hell.

In terms of weaponry, Metal: Hellsinger will feature a wide array of guns. Players should also anticipate being able to slice and dice their way through the depths of Hell, courtesy of a “skull-blade.” Each weapon is guaranteed to have a unique “ultimate ability,” which includes the likes of Murder of Crows or The Big Goodbye.

Funcom and The Outsiders tapped Troy Baker to narrate Metal: Hellsinger’s story, a tale that will see players cross into The Infernal Planes. These realms are made up of a “union of a thousand Hells,” each one distinctly diabolical. Apparently, the principle goal is to dethrone The Red Judge by battling through the thousand Hells’ most devastating sectors. As a result, players will pass through an icy world known as Voke, “the maddening world of Stygia,” and more. After finishing the campaign, there will still be much to explore in a Challenge Mode featuring leaderboards.

Metal: Hellsinger has quite the pedigree attached to it as well, coming from David Goldfarb who served as Payday 2’s Game Director. As Lead Designer, Goldfarb also played an instrumental role in the development of DICE’s Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3.

[Source: Funcom via Gematsu]