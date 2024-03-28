Metal Hellsinger VR Blasts Onto PSVR2 in 2024

The Outsiders and Lab42 Games have announced Metal Hellsinger VR, and the virtual reality version of its rhythm shooter will come to PSVR2.

With a tentative 2024 release window, Metal Hellsinger VR will take the revered shooter into a whole new dimension.

Metal Hellsinger VR aims for PSVR2

The original acclaimed rhythm shooter, developed by The Outsiders and rated 96 percent positive on Steam, has been developed for virtual reality from the ground up in collaboration with Lab42 Games, to take full advantage of the potential of virtual reality.

With over three million players having made the Hells fear the beat since the release of Metal: Hellsinger, they will this year be able to step into the half-demon body of the Unknown. With access to her full arsenal of powers and weapons, they will aim, move, dash, and shoot with complete freedom in virtual reality.

Highly requested by the community, Metal: Hellsinger VR includes the game’s legendary original score, with artists like Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), and more.

Metal: Hellsinger burns bright in virtual reality, with its meaty first-person gunplay, immersive world that pulsates to the rhythm of the music, and hypnotic, pulse-pounding gameplay flow. Aim dual pistols independently, reload manually, and slay to the beat with your blade. Whether you want to move in full virtual reality, use the joystick, or even play sitting, it’s all possible.

Stare down the hordes of Hell face-to-face on a thrilling ride to exact vengeance on the Red Judge, ruler of the Hells, in the full original campaign, voiced by Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale. With the Red Judge defeated, Archdevil Difficulty and Torment Challenges await.