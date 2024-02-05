PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning February 5, 2024

Players will likely be foaming at the mouth with anticipation for the new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning February 5, 2024. The highlights for this week are Foamstars, which is coming to both consoles and Helldivers 2 for PS5. There are also a few PSVR 2 games.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of February 5 to 11, 2024.

PS5 Games

Beneath the earth – Backrooms (February 5)

Alisa: Developer’s Cut (February 6)

Foamstars (February 6)

Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (February 6)

Dungeonoid 2 Awakening (February 7)

Border Bots VR (February 8)

Cannibal Abduction (February 8)

Dead Hook (February 8)

Helldivers 2 (February 8)

The Inquisitor (February 8)

Legendary Tales (February 8)

Mustache In Hell (February 8)

Shanghai Summer (February 8)

Another World Mahjong Girl (February 9)

Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 (February 9)

Jubilee (February 9)

Manitas Kitchen (February 9)

Treasures of The Roman Empire (February 9)

PS4 Games

Alisa: Developer’s Cut (February 6)

Foamstars (February 6)

Race Boat Simulator Racing (February 6)

Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (February 6)

Dungeonoid 2 Awakening (February 7)

Cannibal Abduction (February 8)

KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! (February 8)

Mustache In Hell (February 8)

Shanghai Summer (February 8)

Another World Mahjong Girl (February 9)

Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 (February 9)

Jubilee (February 9)

Treasures of The Roman Empire (February 9)

A total of 18 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 13 titles. The highlight for both consoles is Foamstars, Square Enix’s new 4v4 online party shooter that is also coming to PS Plus Essential on day one. Meanwhile, PS5 players get Helldivers 2, the third-person squad shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios that pits players against the giant horrors of Super Earth once again.

There is a selection of PSVR 2 games this week too: puzzle simulation Border Bots VR, rogue-like and shooter Dead Hook, and fantasy action RPG Legendary Tales. Finally, the story-driven, dark fantasy adventure game The Inquisitor tells the story of what would happen if Christianity took a different turn.