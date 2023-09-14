Helldivers 2 Gameplay Showcase Features Giant Enemy Encounters

Today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation featured a new Helldivers 2 gameplay showcase for the upcoming sequel.

The State of Play video showcases the explosive action of the multiplayer co-op shooter, with Johan Pilestedt and the members of Arrowhead Game Studio all playing together. The group takes on fierce enemies, with some massive monsters attacking the players.

The end of the showcase notes that Helldivers 2 is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on February 8, 2024.

Check out the Helldivers 2 showcase on the video below:

“Step into the boots of the Helldivers, an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest and most explosive tools in the galaxy,” reads the game’s description. “Helldivers don’t go planet side without proper backup, but it’s up to you to decide how and when to call it in. Not only do you have a host of superpowered primary weapons and customizable loadouts, you also have the ability to call on stratagems during play.”