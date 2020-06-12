Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season Four went live with a massive download, launching the new season for both the Modern Warfare multiplayer and the free-to-play Warzone. This season comes with some massive updates to the game, including new mid-match gameplay events in Warzone, Captain Price indeed joining the battle pass as a playable Operator, and a bunch of new modes.

As a high level overview, here’s the Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season Four roadmap, highlighting current and upcoming changes to the game throughout the season (click to enlarge and see all the details).

As a reminder before jumping in, most all of the content is free for all players besides the paid Season Four battle pass track and the Operators that are being added to the store. Let’s cover the broad strokes of what’s headed to the game.

Warzone

Battle Royale In-Match Events- Three new in-match events can pop up between the time of the first loadout drop (about 10 seconds ahead of the first circle fully closing) and the Gulag closing (after the fourth circle fully closes). These mid-match events can drastically change the pacing of the game, either offering you a new path to victory, or upsetting your best laid plans. These aren’t guaranteed though! They’ll only shake up occasional matches, not every single one.

Fire Sale – This event discounts items at buy stations by up to 80%, sometimes even making some items free to grab! During this time, buying back fallen teammates is free as well, so it’s a chance to get your friends back in if you can’t seem to rustle up the cash. Loadout drops, however, are not discounted. This event lasts 60 seconds, so heading to the nearest buy station is a matter of risk/reward chaos.

– This event discounts items at buy stations by up to 80%, sometimes even making some items free to grab! During this time, buying back fallen teammates is free as well, so it’s a chance to get your friends back in if you can’t seem to rustle up the cash. Loadout drops, however, are not discounted. This event lasts 60 seconds, so heading to the nearest buy station is a matter of risk/reward chaos. Supply Chopper – This is a non-lethal chopper carrying some good supplies. It won’t shoot back at you, but attempting to take it down could give away your position, and there’s sure to be a fight at the location where the goodies drop when the chopper goes down.

– This is a non-lethal chopper carrying some good supplies. It won’t shoot back at you, but attempting to take it down could give away your position, and there’s sure to be a fight at the location where the goodies drop when the chopper goes down. Jailbreak – All eliminated players get released back into the game. Whether you are in the Gulag, or are just spectating, when a Jailbreak event happens, everyone who was eliminated but hasn’t yet left the match will be brought back again. Players on the field get a one-minute notice leading up to the Jailbreak to either run and hide or help gather some good gear for their friends.

Limited Time Modes – Some crazy experimental modes have made their way to Warzone in the past, and this season brings three new ones that offer completely new ways to play on the massive Verdansk map.

Juggernaut Royale – Three care packages dropped into Verdansk hold the Juggernaut killstreak. Players will get armored up, with more health, a minigun, and a “sweet music track” to help you on the path to victory. You can still do all the things normal players can do like ride in vehicles and climb ladders, as well as adding a ground pound splash damage to your zero fall damage if you take a tumble off a cliff or tall building. There are always three, so if a Juggernaut player is sent the the Gulag or eliminated, a new care package will drop in a shop time later, marked on the map.

– Three care packages dropped into Verdansk hold the Juggernaut killstreak. Players will get armored up, with more health, a minigun, and a “sweet music track” to help you on the path to victory. You can still do all the things normal players can do like ride in vehicles and climb ladders, as well as adding a ground pound splash damage to your zero fall damage if you take a tumble off a cliff or tall building. There are always three, so if a Juggernaut player is sent the the Gulag or eliminated, a new care package will drop in a shop time later, marked on the map. Realism – Minimal HUD. Increased headshot damage. The ultimate battle royale experience that will test players fully.

– Minimal HUD. Increased headshot damage. The ultimate battle royale experience that will test players fully. Warzone Rumble – We’ve had Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads. Well why not 50? This is a massive battleground of 50 versus 50 team deathmatch, with the weapon looting rules of battle royale. You know the load-in lobby battles? It’s like that, but for real.

New weapon blueprints will also be scattered around the map to change up play. Oh and speaking, Activision teased this event in the patch notes:

Contraband Contract System!

Contraband is a new, rare contract with a permanent Blueprint Reward. Contraband contracts have a chance to spawn after a previous contract is completed. If you see the Contraband briefcase, hurry up and collect it. Once you have it, take it to the designated Helicopter Extraction location to call in the helicopter. The player carrying the briefcase must deposit it into the helicopter drop-bag to complete the mission. If you kill a player carrying this briefcase you can steal it complete the contract for your team. Be on the lookout for them on your Tac Map!

Modern Warfare Multiplayer

Three New Maps –

Zhokov Scrapyard – The Scrapyard map returns from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone players might recognize some fragments of Boneyard here.

– The Scrapyard map returns from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone players might recognize some fragments of Boneyard here. Barakett Promenade – This is a Ground War map, which brings the Promenade area of Warzone to MW multiplayer.

– This is a Ground War map, which brings the Promenade area of Warzone to MW multiplayer. Trench – This is a small Gunfight map made of interconnected trenches. You can take the high ground and expose yourself or stay in the trenches and be at the mercy of those above you.

Three New Modes –

Team Defender – A single player holds a flag. The team must defend that player.

– A single player holds a flag. The team must defend that player. One in the Chamber – Three lives. One bullet. One-shot-kills. Free-for-all. You can earn additional bullets by getting kills, either with your one bullet or melees. Accuracy is key here.

Three lives. One bullet. One-shot-kills. Free-for-all. You can earn additional bullets by getting kills, either with your one bullet or melees. Accuracy is key here. All or Nothing – Free-for-all mode with only a handgun and a throwing knife.

Battle Pass

There are a ton of new rewards to earn in the Season Four Battle Pass, but here are the highlights:

Captain Price Operator

Fennec SMG (free)

CR-56 AMAX assault rifle (free)

Vehicle skins

Watches

‘Sunset Hue’ LMG

Additional blueprints

XP tokens

Call of Duty Points

That’s just a taste of what’s added in Season Four. Get a look at the full patch notes for the season, including bug fixes and various weapon adjustments, below:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone Season Four Patch Notes

GENERAL FIXES

Fix for some players not receiving their Season 3 emblem

Fixes to help reduce players encountering Error Code 13-71. If you still experience this after today’s update, please reach out to Activision Customer Support

Fix for a bug where the Ghost Perk was not hiding players from the Heartbeat Sensor when viewing the Killcam

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to activate a Nuke after getting the appropriate number of kills

Fix for a bug where the 4th Operator Mission for Talon, “Complete 2 Warzone Plunder Matches” was not tracking as intended

Fix for an issue where some players could find long wait times when attempting to load into Ground War matches

Fix for a bug where neutral Hardpoints were appearing yellow instead of grey

Various exploit fixes across multiple maps

Fix for the Officer Challenge, “Get 20 kill while crouched” not tracking properly for some players

Fixed a bug where the white health regen was triggering on downing other players even if Quick Fix wasn’t equipped

Fix for an exploit where players could sometimes call in duplicate UAVs

Added new weapon perks to the Specialist Bonus (the bonus earned after getting 8 kills while specialist is active): Frangible-Disabling, Frangible-Wounding, Mo’Money, Recon, Heavy Hitter, FMJ, Presence of Mind

Fixed a bug where players were unable to perform executions when on some elevated surfaces

Fixes to help prevent an issue where players were able to move before the match countdown timer completed

Fixes to help prevent against black graphical corruption issues some players were seeing

Fix for the “For the Cause” grip tape not appearing properly on the base M4

Improved stability fixes for PC

Fixes to help prevent issues with voice chat

WEAPONS

Lowered ammo count for reload warning on belt fed LMG

Fixed bug with HDR and Sleight of Hand where reloading would not give ammo to the player

WARZONE

Loot Update: New weapons and updated Blueprints! Be on the lookout for the Fennec, CR-56 Amax, Renetti, and more!

Fixed a bug where the Recon Contract could spawn inside an Ammo Supply cache, making it unusable

After completing the Contraband Mission and calling in the extract helicopter, players could shoot the helicopter without receiving hitmarkers and the helicopter would remain on screen indefinitely

Fixed a bug where players were able to drop their weapon in the Gulag

Fix for an exploit where players were able to duplicate Self Revive kits

SPECIAL OPERATIONS

Fix for a bug where a player was stuck in 3 rd person gameplay

person gameplay Daily Challenges are now displayed alongside Multiplayer and Warzone challenges

Fixed an issue where unlocking an Operator skin in Co-Op would not unlock the base skin for that Operator as well

Fixed a bug where the game would not end correctly if the last player alive used Team Revive immediately before dying

SPECIAL OPERATIONS: SURVIVAL

Fix for being able to duplicate the Juggernaut Suit Munition minigun

Fix for rare instances of waves not ending properly

Fixed an exploit on St. Petrograd where players could fully hide from soldiers behind a bar

Nothing here about any teases for Call of Duty 2020, but perhaps elements of Verdansk will begin to change and update over the course of the season…