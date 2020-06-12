The conclusion to IO Interactive’s Hitman trilogy isn’t too far away. Hitman 3 will come to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in less than a year in January 2021.

IO Interactive shared the exciting news during Sony’s “The Future of Gaming” event for PlayStation 5. While not too much of Agent 47’s new adventure was shown, the teaser trailer certainly works to put you in the mind of the world’s deadliest assassin. Get a sneak peek at Hitman 3 in the following announcement trailer:

This conclusion to IO Interactive’s World of Assassination trilogy will have Agent 47 tracking down some of the most significant contracts of his career. According to the studio’s Senior Community Manager, Travis Barbour, the stakes are pretty high this time around. As a result, once all is said and done, 47’s world will change quite drastically.

Similar to the trilogy’s first two entries, Hitman 3 will span a variety of locales around the globe, each one replete with meticulously placed details. From special disguises and carefully orchestrated accidents to simply winging it or going the trial and error route, IO Interactive aims to ensure players can take advantage of numerous assassination possibilities.

Choice and replayability should feel more dynamic in Hitman 3, as well. In a PlayStation Blog post, Barbour teased the new installment will encourage players to interact with the world in new ways that will prove rewarding in later playthroughs. How exactly IO Interactive intends to manage this remains a mystery at present. It’s unlikely to stay that way for long, however. In the months ahead, the team will share even more details about what’s next for Hitman.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]