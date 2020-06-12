I know some folks have complained about the amount of time that indies in yesterday’s PS5 Future of Gaming event received, but I’m personally thrilled to see their inclusion. Some of the most interesting looking, innovative games of the show were the indie titles that appeared to be taking chances and trying new things with both aesthetic and gameplay. The likes of Goodbye Volcano High, Stray, and especially the fascinating Little Devil Inside all represent a strong showing for indies in the next generation. The last game is of an especial interest to me, as it is described to be a “survival adventure RPG” and sports the look of a macabre arts and crafts project. We won’t have to wait long as the South Korea-developed Little Devil Inside is coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4 as a timed exclusive, as well as PC, Xbox One, and…. uh… according to the Kickstarter page, the Wii-U?

Little Devil Inside has existed since around 2015 when it first went live as a Kickstarter project, but vanished until now and reappearing as a timed PS5/PS4 exclusive. The trailer provides little details as to what type of game is to be expected, but it does describe itself as a “action-adventure RPG with survival elements set in an atmospheric, semi-open world. The trailer reveals new scenes, monsters and glimpses of gameplay in various environments.”

The Kickstarter provides a few more details, saying “Little Devil Inside is a truly engaging 3D action adventure RPG game where you are thrown into a surreal but somewhat familiar setting with humans, creatures and monsters to interact with, learn and hunt – journey, survive and discover the world that exists beyond. This game is not just about killing arch-demons and saving the world. Take in the atmosphere and live a realistic life in an unrealistic world. This is a game that tells stories about people with ‘unusual’ jobs such as hunting monsters and what happens in their everyday life doing so.”

I love the look of Little Devil Inside and am always up for an RPG adventure. Look for Little Devil Inside at some time in the future, potentially around the holidays.