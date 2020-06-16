In July, Psyonix’s hit rocket powered soccer game will turn five years old. To celebrate such a grand occasion, the developer plans to unleash a major update for Rocket League in the coming weeks. Psyonix has yet to detail what exactly the update will entail, but did tease that fans can look forward to a host of new features.

According to a post on the game’s official website, the upcoming Rocket League update will go live sometime “later this summer.” But this mystery content is not the only way the studio intends to celebrate Rocket League’s forthcoming milestone. At the end of June, Psyonix will host a two-week event with Limited Time Modes, as well as Psyonix and Rocket League-themed items in the event store. A specific date for when this two-week event will roll out remains under wraps at the time of writing.

Preparations for the “big update” are slated to begin this morning in the form of a smaller update. This particular patch for Rocket League will go live across all platforms at 10:00am PST, the blog post notes. In addition, fans of the sports title can look forward to “a new Item Series,” which Psyonix promises to reveal more details about next week.

Rocket League is available on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. It originally launched in July 2015, serving as a sequel to Psyonix’s Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars, which landed on the PlayStation 3 in 2008. Suffice it to say, Rocket League has spent the last five years being quite the phenomenon.

[Source: Rocket League Official Site]