Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to November to Balance Gameplay and Fix Bugs

CD Projekt RED is delaying Cyberpunk 2077 for a second time. This delay is a bit shorter than the last, however. The studio’s sci-fi RPG will now hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 19th—which is a Thursday, for those keeping score. CD Projekt’s primary goal with the extended development time is to iron out any remaining bugs and tightening up gameplay mechanics.

The Warsaw-based company announced the news in a text-laden graphic posted on Twitter. See the tweet below:

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

According to the post above, CD Projekt considers this nothing short of a difficult decision. However, it was a necessary one to make, as well. While the game is feature-complete, in terms of both content and gameplay, the studio’s message stresses that extra development time is of the utmost importance. Quite simply, Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t as ready as it needs to be for its previously targeted September 17th launch.

Despite the game’s postponement, plans are still in place to show off more in the coming days. Thus, Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire broadcast remains on track for a June 25th airing. Moreover, journalists from around the globe are independently playing the game for the first time, likely through a PC preview build. Previews and impressions, then, should go live following the Night City Wire roll out next week.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to launch this past spring in April. The first delay to September provided the studio with additional time “to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing,” all in an effort ensure Cyberpunk 2077 was as perfect an experience as possible. Needless to say, it seems the same ends justify the new change in production.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Next-gen versions are coming, but it’s unknown if those will be day and date releases with the launch of the game (or even if next-gen will be out by that date).

