Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Stream Right Here

It may have been pushed to November, but CD Projekt RED is still eager to show off Cyberpunk 2077 with today’s Night City Wire live stream, which holds as yet unknown details about the game, along with new gameplay.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream begins at 9 am Pacific/12 pm Eastern. Check it out in the embedded Twitch stream below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Live Stream

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following the broadcast, a number of fans, journalists, and content creators will be able to release their thoughts on a pre-release demo build they were able to play, so in addition to information coming out of Night City Wire from CD Projekt RED directly, we can expect to get a number of more nuanced looks at the game from a variety of other outlets.

If there is one particular hands-on impression you should check out, it should be Parris Lilly, perhaps one of the most passionately excited content creators who hasn’t been shy in making his eagerness for Cyberpunk 2077 known.

Here’s what is happening tomorrow: 1. IGN pre and post show for Night City Wire starting at 845am PT

2. Hands on impressions go live on my channel right after NCW

3. Live Q&A on my channel at 10:30am PT#Cyberpunk2077 https://t.co/5eMCImn4wP https://t.co/nR02C4lkiy — Parris (@vicious696) June 25, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed from September to November 19 in an effort to add polish and fix bugs (potentially owing to the work-from-home shift that the studio faced with COVID-19), though it should be noted that the new launch day lines up curiously with when new consoles are expected to come out. We already know that it will be getting a next-gen version, so perhaps the delay also helps a console manufacturer (most likely Microsoft) push it as a next-gen launch title, rather than a last-gen launch port. Timing is everything.

A few details about Cyberpunk 2077 have cropped up recently, including word that the DLCs are going to be enormous (think Witcher 3 levels of big, at least), as well as a staggering amount of NPCs in the city having their own individualized daily routines.