Here we go again. Rumors of a new Prince of Persia entry have started making rounds again after internet sleuths discovered a Price of Persia Twitter profile (@princeofpersia) that is currently set to private. The account, which was set up in May 2020, was initially discovered a month ago but in the absence of any hints to suggest that it was Ubisoft’s doing, no one thought much of it….until now, that is.

Reddit user NayamAmarshe decided to use Twitter’s “request password” prompts to try to figure out who the account was registered to, and received the following notification:

Counting the asterisks, “Ubisoft” seems to be a perfect fit here. And thus, we now have fans hopeful that previous rumors of an impending announcement weren’t random.

However, this could be an elaborate hoax so we’d advise our readers to tamper their expectations. After all, someone went to great lengths to register a Prince of Persia 6 domain back in May, which looked pretty authentic because it was set to Ubisoft’s DNS, but it was fake. It’s quite possible that the asterisks following the “U” in the email address do not spell Ubisoft at all.

That said, never say never. Known insiders like Okabe and Shinobi602, who have an excellent track record when it comes to reports, have previously hinted that rumors of a new Prince of Persia aren’t entirely fake. Ubisoft is holding its own digital event, Ubisoft Forward, on July 12th so we’ll keep our eyes peeled.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Reddit via ResetEra]