PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 30, 2020

*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
- Party Pumper ($16.99)
PS4 Games
- Arcade Archives Wiz ($7.99)
- Blaster Master Zero ($9.99)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 ($9.99)
- The Catch: Carp and Coarse ($24.99)
- The Demon Rush: Legends Corrupt ($29.99)
- Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection ($39.99)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor ($59.99)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Edition ($79.99)
- Firefighters: Airport Heroes ($29.99)
- Goosebumps Dead of Night ($39.99)
- Hard West: Ultimate Edition ($19.99)
- Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Day One Edition ($59.99)
- Hunting Simulator 2 Day One Edition ($49.99)
- Indiecalypse ($12.49)
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces 2 ($7.99)
- Pushy and Pully in Blockland ($9.99)
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu ($9.99)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection ($79.99)
PS Vita Games
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces 2 ($7.99)