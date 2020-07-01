Early in March, publisher Team17 promised to bring back its Worms franchise sometime this year. It’s coming back all right, and in somewhat of an unusual fashion. As part of today’s PlayStation Indies Initiative, Team17 has officially announced Worms Rumble, a battle royale set to launch later in 2020 on the PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. Better still, the new title will support cross-play across each of the three platforms.

Check out the announcement trailer:

Described as a “32-player, real-time battle royale,” Worms Rumble will invite players to participate in epic battles on the franchise’s biggest maps yet. The weapons and various items provided will be both classic and new; the Assault Rifle, Baseball Bat, Bazooka, Hand Cannon, and Shotgun represent but a few examples.

According to a blog post from Team17, players will have plenty of content options to choose from at launch. In addition to a battle royale mode, Worms Rumble is slated to launch with Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing solo. There are also plans for daily and community challenges, as well as seasonal events. Moreover, “The Lab” will allow player to experiment with different pieces of weaponry and new gameplay mechanics.

Team17 is making customization a pretty big part of the Worms Rumble experience, too. By earning XP and in-game currency, players will be able to unlock accessories, emotes, outfits, and weapon skins. As time goes on, Worms Rumble should receive updates that add in new arenas and fresh customization options.

A free beta goes live on Steam at 4:00am PST on July 15th; it will end on July 20th at 12:00am PST. Team17 has yet to announce whether a similar beta will roll out for the PlayStation versions of Worms Rumble, though they do say this is the “first” playable beta. Worms Rumble doesn’t currently have a release date.

