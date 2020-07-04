New Test Drive Game Teased, Reveal Coming Next Week

We haven’t seen a new Test Drive game since 2012 but that’s all set to change next week on Tuesday, July 7th. A newly-created Test Drive Twitter account published a brief teaser, pointing to a reveal during Nacon Connect.

Check out the teaser below.

It’s been nearly a decade since Test Drive: Ferrari Racing Legends‘ release. Back in March, World Rally Championship (WRC) studio KT Racing – Kylotonn announced that it was working on a new installment. “Test Drive Solar Crown” was copyrighted a few months ago and although the title hasn’t officially been confirmed, the emojis in the tweet above indicate that this will indeed be the title.

In 2014, Nacon (previously known as Bigben Interactive) acquired the 33-year old franchise from Atari and planned to develop new games. However, it wasn’t until 2018-19 that Nacon acquired the studio that would go on to make Test Drive.

“We bought five companies, but they represent eight studios” Nacon’s head of publishing, Benoit Clerc, told Venture Beat back in March. “The first company is KT Racing, Kylotonn. They’re doing off-road racing with WRC, and they’re doing two-wheel racing with Isle of Man TT. They’re currently working on our biggest project by far, which is the next Test Drive Unlimited game.”

Although platforms have yet to be confirmed, the statement suggests that Test Drive will head to next-gen hardware.

Further details and a release window will be announced in due course. Check back next week for more info.