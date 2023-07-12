Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Release Date Delayed, Closed Beta Announced

The Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown release date has been delayed again. Now, the game will no longer release in 2023; the news was revealed during today’s TDU Connect showcase.

But there is good news. A closed beta is coming soon, and will let players get their hands on the game this year — albeit for a limited time.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is now set to be released in early 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This isn’t the first time the game has been delayed after it was originally due to be released in September 2022. At the same time as the first delay, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game were also canceled.

The delay doesn’t come as much of a surprise bearing in mind that developer Kylotonn is currently on strike due to a dispute over funding from parent company Nacon. In a press release first published on Le Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo, other aspects of the dispute include a work-from-home policy, minimum wage negotiations, and allegations of a “pathogenic and authoritarian management style that threatens workers’ mental health and cohesion.”

For now, game development is seemingly halted while the strike takes place. Despite this, TDU: Solar Crown will be getting a closed beta that begins on July 24. The beta will last for three days. Players who are interested in taking part will eventually be able to sign up on the official website, although registration hasn’t opened up yet.

The 30-minute showcase also demonstrated plenty of gameplay. There was a focus on the game’s social elements which include integrated voice chat, co-op missions and races, the Solar Hotel social hub, and customizable avatars. There was also plenty of footage of the 1:1 scale recreation of Hong Kong Island.