Publisher Nacon held its Nacon Connect showcase yesterday, during which it made a number of video game announcements alongside announcing new peripherals and accessories for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

Get the highlights below.

RoboCop: Rogue City

In development at Terminator: Resistance studio Teyon, RoboCop: Rogue City is a first-person shooter due out in 2023 for consoles and PC. Nacon didn’t specify which consoles the game is in development for. Check out a trailer below.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Set in Hong Kong, the next entry in the Test Drive series will release on September 22, 2022 for current-gen and last-gen platforms. Nacon released the new trailer below.

Ad Infinitum

Ad Infinitum is a World War I-themed first-person survival horror game being developed by Hekate. It’ll release for consoles and PC in 2023. Nacon didn’t specify platforms. Check out a trailer below.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

In development at ACE Team, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is a third-person adventure that takes players to the land of Zenozoik, where they have to protect a creature with healing powers. The game will release on current-gen and last-gen platforms in 2022. Watch the reveal trailer:

Steelrising

Brought to you by Greedfall studio Spiders, Steelrising is set in alternate history French Revolution, during which an automata army terrorizes the citizens of Paris. The game will release in June 2022 for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check out some gameplay.

Session

Crea-ture Studios announced that its skateboarding game will release for current-gen and last-gen consoles when it exits early access.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch in fall 2022 for current-gen and last-gen platforms. Watch a new dev interview below to learn more about the game.

Bloodbowl III and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Both Bloodbowl III and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong have been delayed to February 2022.