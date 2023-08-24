RoboCop: Rogue City Delayed, New Gameplay Trailer Out Now

RoboCop is going to clean up the streets of Old Detroit a little later than expected. RoboCop: Rogue City has been delayed out of its September window. However, Teyon has also released a new gameplay trailer in addition to its new release date.

According to a press release, RoboCop: Rogue City is coming out on November 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This information strangely isn’t widely publicized on the game’s various channels, as its Twitter page and listings on the PlayStation Store, Steam, and traditional retailers still say September.

The date also isn’t even in the new trailer, which also has a description that still says September. We reached out to Nacon, which confirmed that the November 2 date is indeed correct.

Regardless, the trailer cuts through various small snippets of the story, while also showing some extra gameplay.

IGN posted a longer 16-minute gameplay sequence that has the titular cop blasting various criminals. It’s not the first extended look at the game, but is still one of the longer demonstrations of what it looks like from moment to moment.