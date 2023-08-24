RoboCop: Rogue City Delayed, New Gameplay Trailer Out Now

RoboCop: Rogue City Delayed, New Gameplay Trailer Out Now

By Michael Leri

RoboCop is going to clean up the streets of Old Detroit a little later than expected. RoboCop: Rogue City has been delayed out of its September window. However, Teyon has also released a new gameplay trailer in addition to its new release date.

The RoboCop: Rogue City release date is still in 2023

According to a press release, RoboCop: Rogue City is coming out on November 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This information strangely isn’t widely publicized on the game’s various channels, as its Twitter page and listings on the PlayStation Store, Steam, and traditional retailers still say September.

The date also isn’t even in the new trailer, which also has a description that still says September. We reached out to Nacon, which confirmed that the November 2 date is indeed correct.

Buy RoboCop: Rogue City

Regardless, the trailer cuts through various small snippets of the story, while also showing some extra gameplay.

IGN posted a longer 16-minute gameplay sequence that has the titular cop blasting various criminals. It’s not the first extended look at the game, but is still one of the longer demonstrations of what it looks like from moment to moment.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

TRENDING

Related