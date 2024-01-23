Surprise Hit RoboCop: Rogue City Gets New Game Plus

Teyon has released an update for RoboCop: Rogue City, which adds the highly requested New Game Plus mode to the game. The update was released on PC yesterday, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S getting it today.

Complete patch notes and details are as follows:

Added a New Game Plus mode Re-live the journey with all of your previously unlocked skills and Auto-9 upgrades, for the full “invincible robotic law enforcement officer” experience. To unlock the mode, just finish the game after the update is applied — this can be done by reloading a save made just before completing the game. Once done, a new save file will be created, and loading it will grant you access to NG+!

Added a new difficulty: “There Will be Trouble”

Added a new unlockable Golden Auto-9 skin, available once NG+ is available

Added more Auto-9 Chips and Boards

Fixed the shooting mode not properly resetting when exiting interiors

Fixed RoboCop’s right hand disappearing when grabbing a human enemy while unaliving them

Fixed the Stolen Vehicle investigation being skipped if Ben immediately opened the locker

RoboCop: Rogue City released in November 2023, and went on to exceed publisher Nacon‘s expectations.