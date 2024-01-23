Surprise Hit RoboCop: Rogue City Gets New Game Plus

RoboCop: Rogue City Update Adds New Game Plus

By Zarmena Khan

Teyon has released an update for RoboCop: Rogue City, which adds the highly requested New Game Plus mode to the game. The update was released on PC yesterday, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S getting it today.

RoboCop: Rogue City update details and patch notes (January 23, 2024)

Complete patch notes and details are as follows:

  • Added a New Game Plus mode
    • Re-live the journey with all of your previously unlocked skills and Auto-9 upgrades, for the full “invincible robotic law enforcement officer” experience.
    • To unlock the mode, just finish the game after the update is applied — this can be done by reloading a save made just before completing the game. Once done, a new save file will be created, and loading it will grant you access to NG+!
  • Added a new difficulty: “There Will be Trouble”
  • Added a new unlockable Golden Auto-9 skin, available once NG+ is available
  • Added more Auto-9 Chips and Boards
  • Fixed the shooting mode not properly resetting when exiting interiors
  • Fixed RoboCop’s right hand disappearing when grabbing a human enemy while unaliving them
  • Fixed the Stolen Vehicle investigation being skipped if Ben immediately opened the locker

RoboCop: Rogue City released in November 2023, and went on to exceed publisher Nacon‘s expectations.

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

