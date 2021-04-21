Publisher Nacon has revealed three new racing titles heading to consoles. Headlining the trio is Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, previously announced for PC but now confirmed to be heading to consoles too. Completing the list are motorcycling title RiMS Racing and the latest instalment in the WRC rallying franchise, WRC 10.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is the first game in the franchise since Nacon purchased the IP from Atari. It will be a 1:1 scale “open world driving and lifestyle experience” set in an undisclosed real-world location. Test Drive Unlimited 2 Game Director Alain Jarniou is back in the driving seat, this time at KT Racing, and will be keeping the basic premise of the original two games but reworking it for a more recent setting. Players can progress as they see fit and the classic open championship concept will return. There will be “better than ever” customisation for cars and avatars, and confirmed marques include Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dodge and Bugatti. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Playstation 4.

KT Racing is also responsible for WRC 10, which will be helping the FIA World Rally Championship celebrate its 50th anniversary. A new restrospective mode gives players a chance to relive 19 of the most important events in the history of the championship, including six historic rallies such as the Acropolis Rally, Rallye San Remo, Germany, and Argentina. There will also be 20 legendary cars from marques like Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, and Toyota. The Career mode will feature the 52 official 2021 teams across the WRC, WRC2, WRC3, and Junior WRC disciplines, but if none of those suit players then they can create their own team with their own livery. Four new rallies have been added in Estonia, Croatia, Belgium and Spain. Finally, the team are using WRC 9 as the foundation to improve driving physics and immersion. The game will be coming to PS5 and PS4 on September 2.

RaceWard Studio is at the helm for RiMS Racing, a motorcycling simulation that will combine racing and bike mechanics. Players will begin with one of eight bikes from Europe or Japan, including the MV Agusta F4 RC and Ducati Panigale V4 R. Each bike can then be customised with more than 500 official spare parts and players will need to analyse their bike’s performance to reach the optimal setup, including brake disc temperature, tyre pressure, suspension behaviour and electronics. Bikes can be raced on ten official circuits, such as Silverstone Circuit, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Suzuka Circuit, Nürburgring GP Track, and Circuit Paul Ricard. There’ll also be five road races through the United States, Norway, Australia, Spain and Italy. The title will be heading to PS5 and PS4 on August 19.

More information has been promised for all three titles soon.

[Source: Nacon]