Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood’s release date isn’t too far off now. The action-RPG will launch early next year on February 4, 2021 for the PS4, PC via Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions have recently been confirmed as well.

During the Nacon Connect stream yesterday, developer Cyanide Studio unveiled a brand-new trailer for Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood. In addition to sharing the above information, the fresh look showcased just what Cyanide has in store for its upcoming RPG. Check out the latest trailer in the video linked below:

Since it takes inspiration from Werewolf: The Apocalypse, the table-top RPG published by White Wolf Publishing, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is set in the World of Darkness universe. In this particular adventure from Cyanide Studio, players will assume the role of Cahal, a Garou who willfully chooses exile after finding himself unable to control the rage inside of him.

As the title suggests, Cahal has the ability to transform into other beings. Most notably, he can switch between a wolf and another ferocious beast known as Crinos. In Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, mastering Cahal’s three forms, the third being human, will prove integral to progressing forward.

The game will see Cahal return to his former home in an effort to protect his loved ones by any means. Endron, an especially vicious corporation, is closing in on the territory, laying siege to just about everything in its path. Cahal may be his homeland’s last chance at beating back the corruption, especially with the power of the Werwolf on his side.