Typically, Assassin’s Creed titles are replete with side quests. Since the series adopted more of an RPG feel a few years ago, side missions have been implemented in different ways. For example, some of the secondary arcs in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey lead to romance options or the forming of new alliances. Don’t expect similar side missions in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, however. In fact, the new entry will not feature side quests in the traditional sense at all. The reason behind such a decision seems pretty sensible, too.

Ahead of the digital Ubisoft Forward event yesterday, Narrative Director Darby McDevitt spoke with GameSpot about the function of “world events.” In doing so, McDevitt divulged that typical side quests are not part of this all-new Assassin’s Creed experience. Rather, world events will take place in much more of a spontaneous fashion as players move through Valhalla’s mainline story missions.

The reasoning behind this design choice rests in what makes the most sense for Eivor and the overarching narrative. He or she is new to England, an invader who generally isn’t welcomed by natives. Thus, quest givers in the style of traditional side missions make little to no sense in this particular adventure. Eivor will need to establish new alliances after all, while earning the trust of others before partaking in secondary activities on their behalf.

During Ubisoft Forward, the publisher confirmed release dates for a couple of its other tentpole titles. Watch Dogs Legion hits stores later in the year on October 29th. Launch details for the next-gen iteration remains under wraps. Far Cry fans can dismantle another regime once Far Cry 6 arrives in February 2021 on the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 17th. A launch date for PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are not yet known.

