It’s time! The Ubisoft Forward pre-show will kick off at 11 am PT/2 pm ET, with the actual event set to take place at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. The post-show will take place at 12:45 pm PT/3:45 pm ET.

The pre-show will include exclusive interviews and news. Those who have a PC can log into their UPlay account anytime after Trackmania appears on screen and claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 before the end of the livestream.

The main show will offer us more news and a deeper look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Hyper Scape. Ubisoft has also promised “a few other surprises,” but unfortunately, at least two of those surprises have already leaked in true Ubisoft fashion: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s release date and Far Cry 6.

However, it’s possible that there are other surprises packed within the 45-minute window. At least one of those surprises is rumored to be a new Prince of Persia game. As is the case with any rumor, we ask our readers to take this one with a grain of salt but there is a small glimmer of hope here. For starters, a number of known insiders have indicated that they’ve heard rumblings about a new Prince of Persia title. And a mysterious locked Twitter account for the game, which is apparently registered to Ubisoft, popped up recently.

Stay with us for the livestream and share your thoughts on the announcements with us below. As usual, we’ll do a more detailed roundup of all the news in due course.