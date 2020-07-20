Atlus previously shared its hopes of remastering the third Shin Megami Tensei installment. It now seems such a project has been in the works for a while. The company plans to bring Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on October 29th in Japan. A worldwide release will roll out on an unspecified date during spring 2021.

The company revealed Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster during Nintendo’s Direct Mini stream this morning. An official trailer accompanied news of the remastered release. Check it out in the video linked below:

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will launch with both a Standard and Limited Edition in Japan. The Limited Edition will cost customers 13,980 yen (approximately $130 USD) and packs the following contents inside:

A copy of the game

106-page magazine “Ayakashi Special Final Issue”

Two-disc, 36-track CD set (“New Piano Arrange” and “Rare Soundtrack”)

“Amala Tenrinko” aroma lamp

Vortex case

Preorders for both versions of the remaster are already live in Japan. As of writing, it remains to be seen whether a similar Limited Edition will make its way westward.

The third installment in Atlus’ famed Shin Megami Tensei series, Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne originally launched on the PlayStation 2 in Japan in 2003. A director’s cut version of the RPG received a North American release the following year, before finally hitting European stores in the summer of 2005.

Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne takes place in an apocalyptic version of modern-day Tokyo. Players assume the role of a teenager who witnesses an apocalyptic event known as The Coneption, which is meant to prepare the world for a rebirth. Not too long thereafter, the teen undergoes a transformation at the hands of Lucifer, effectively turning him into a half-demon referred to as the Demon-fiend.

[Source: Atlus via Gematsu]