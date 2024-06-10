PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning June 10, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week of June 10, 2024, features some big titles for both consoles. The highlight on PS5 will be vampire action RPG V Rising while PS4 gets a double dose of Monster Hunter games. There’s also Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and the return of Rocket Knight on both consoles.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of June 10 to 16, 2024.

PS5 Games

Cazzarion: Tank Killer (June 10)

Light Snake (June 10)

Hood Story: Kaito Yamazaki (June 11)

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked Collection (June 11)

V Rising (June 11)

Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic (June 12)

Color Snake (June 13)

Guess The Flag! (June 13)

Hidden Cats in Paris (June 13)

Spot The Differences! Party (June 13)

Willy’s Wonderland – The Game (June 13)

Learn to Play Vol. 3 – Mice Love Cheese (June 14)

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye (June 14)

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (June 14)

Spin the Book (June 14)

MyRummy (June 15)

Sky Dunk (June 15)

PS4 Games

Light Snake (June 10)

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked Collection (June 11)

Shinobi: The Warlord (June 11)

Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic (June 12)

Color Snake (June 13)

Dead Station 2 (June 13)

Guess The Flag! (June 13)

Spot The Differences! Party (June 13)

Willy’s Wonderland – The Game (June 13)

Learn to Play Vol. 3 – Mice Love Cheese (June 14)

Monster Hunter Stories (June 14)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (June 14)

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (June 14)

Warfront Tactics: Battlefield Chronicles Battle Simulator (June 14)

MyRummy (June 15)

Sky Dunk (June 15)

A total of 17 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 16 titles. V Rising will finally be making its debut on console alongside the Castlevania DLC that was released earlier this year on PC. Meanwhile, PS4 players get Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, the latter of which is already available on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is the definitive edition of Atlus’ RPG, this time featuring a new storyline with new locations, demons, and choices to make. Earlier in the week, Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked Collection will bring Rocket Knight Adventures, SPARKSTER Rocket Knight Adventures 2, and SPARKSTER to modern-day consoles.

Finally, PSVR 2 players get one new game this week in the form of the adventure game Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye.