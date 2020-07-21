The year of the samurai video game must be upon us. First Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima tears up the sales charts, now the beloved Cartoon Network series Samurai Jack continues its return to the mainstream with a release date next month. Coming from developer Soleil Ltd., the team responsible for Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker, the game Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, first announced back in February, now has a set release of August 21, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Check out the alligator-chopping trailer below.

Featuring the original voice actors from the cult-classic 2001 television series, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is an untold story that ties into the show’s series finale. “Visit classic worlds and moments from your favorite episodes. Travel to a dark future to free mankind. Dive into the past to face off against diabolical monsters. Seek your fate as you travel across space and time,” says developer Soleil. This quest includes a dozen different weapons, each with their own skill sets. If the screenshots are to be believed then I have to assume that one of those skills involves the aforementioned gator-choppin’.

The game’s aesthetic matches the sharp visuals of the original cartoon in full-3D with lush environments that take advantage of multiple color pallets. While it may only be a $40 dollar release, Samurai Jack could end up being one of those games that’s just a good, old fashioned hack-n-slash time while also channeling one of the most inventive and well-remembered cartoons of the last twenty years. Regardless, my interest is piqued for when Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time releases in 30 days on August 21, 2020.

But, really: Is that alligator going to be okay? I feel like we should call somebody. If a samurai with a giant sword comes at you then you really shouldn’t be running headlong at him. Pro-tip.