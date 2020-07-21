Ghost of Tsushima debuted on the UK charts for physical sales at the number one spot, beating out fellow new arrival Paper Mario: The Origami King. The success of Sucker Punch’s newest IP also saw it outperform the debut of another new IP from PlayStation last year, Sony Bend’s Days Gone. Boxed sales of Ghost of Tsushima outpaced those of Days Gone in the same period by approximately 7 percent. This certainly counts as a feat worthy of applause.

GamesIndustry.biz notes that Sucker Punch’s samurai-starring title landed in first place on the charts by a considerable margin. Apparently, it outsold the most recent Paper Mario entry four-to-one. Regardless of the finer details, however, both Sony and Nintendo still managed to dominate boxed sales in the UK last week. All of the top five entries, apart from F1 2020, are PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch exclusives.

The top 10 best-selling physical games in the UK for the week ending on July 18th are as follows:

Ghost of Tsushima Paper Mario: The Origami King F1 2020 Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Last of Us Part II Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ghost of Tsushima is now available digitally and at retail for the PS4. It launched last week to primarily favorable reviews across the board. But there were a fair few criticisms, which Sucker Punch noted will only make the team better. Our review awarded the action title a 9 out of 10, praising the gorgeously realized world and combat, while acknowledging the lackluster enemy AI and repetitive boss battles.

[Source: Eurogamer via GamesIndustry.biz]