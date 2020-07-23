Developer Hangar 13 recently explained that Mafia: Definitive Edition will allow players to adjust the police presence in Lost Heaven. Such changes are being implemented because police in the 2002 entry were notoriously strict. But long-time fans who want to play the remake with the controls and various in-game systems that powered the original will be able to do so in Classic Mode.

Haden Blackman, Hangar 13 President and CCO, told Sirus Gaming the team has worked tirelessly to ensure players can approach the game however they want. “One thing that’s most exciting to me is that because there are so many dedicated veterans from the original–they’ve gone in and made a Classic Mode,” he said.

According to Blackman, Classic Mode makes Mafia: Definitive Edition feel like the experience fans remember from the 2002 release. This applies to mechanics such as driving controls and how Lost Heaven’s police officers deal with infractions. The studio executive teased,

[Classic Mode] has all the settings dialed into what the experience was like if you’ve played the original Mafia. so that’s great for the hardcore fans to experience the game at that level with the same driving controls, the police reacting to your infractions the same way. And then we go all the way to experience the story, you can dial all that stuff back.

Earlier this week, Hangar 13 and publisher 2K unleashed a 14-minute gameplay video of Mafia: Definitive Edition in action. Much of the showcase focused on “A Trip to the Country,” a mission in which protagonist Tommy and his friend Paulie leave town to meet with business partners about a whiskey shipment. Needless to say, things quickly go awry, resulting in a shootout that demonstrates how Hangar 13 has enhanced the game’s combat.

2K Games bumped Mafia: Definitive Edition out of its originally planned August release date. The remake will hit the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on September 25th.

[Source: Sirus Gaming]