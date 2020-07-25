Fans of cult classic RPG Suikoden are rejoicing over the news of a spiritual successor, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, made by none other than the series’ veterans.

Rabbit & Bear Studios, which is comprised of Suikoden creators, have announced that they’re targeting a fall 2022 release for Eiyuden Chronicle, provided that it meets its crowdfunding goal of $500,000 once its Kickstarter campaign goes live on July 27th.

“The first thing we decided when our members came together was, ‘It’s about time we made a really interesting game that we ourselves want to make,’” project lead Yoshitaka Murayama said in a press release (thanks, Gematsu). “We chose Kickstarter in order to make an interesting game with the players in mind, hold the rights to the planning, world, and story of the game, all while keeping the fun of the project. Please lend us your support in this new challenge of ours! We promise to create something that heeds the call of your voices.”

Speaking to Gematsu, Murayama revealed that Eiyuden Chronicle is about war and the heroes from various backgrounds who fight that war of life and death. The game focuses on their perspectives and the ensuing “drama.”

“The many characters that participate in this war aren’t just pawns added in as ‘war fodder,’ they have a living breathing soul and begrudgingly must fight to protect the things they believe in,” added Murayama. “Additionally, there are non-combat specialists, researchers, and other ‘heroes’ on the periphery that can help win battles or lose them. Each and every one of them is a living breathing character that the player gives life to through their choices.”

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: Rabbit & Bear Studios via Gematsu]