As Sony has been generously sending out beta invites for PlayStation 4 system software update 8.00, participants have noticed that an update to the beta allows two-step verification via third-party authenticator applications.

The official changelog reads:

Two-step verification is now available using authenticator apps. After entering your sign-in ID and password on your PS4, you can complete the sign-in process by allowing the app access. You can download authenticator apps from the App Store or Google Play. We do not guarantee the functionality of all authenticator apps.

This is a pretty significant addition to the PS4’s features, and one that has been welcomed by users.

We previously shared a comprehensive changelog for system update 8.00. For those who missed it, 8.00 brings a number of party and messaging changes including the following:

When starting a party, you can now choose to create a new group or select an existing group. When you create a new group, it’ll be saved even after the party has ended. You can start a new party with the same members by selecting the group that you previously created.

You can now use your group across party and messages. You can send messages to a group you created for a party, or start a party with a group you’ve messaged with.

Messages have been added to the screen during parties. When you select messages, you’ll see the messages exchanged between members of your group.

The public/private settings for parties have been removed. Only members of the group can join the party.

You can now change your party settings from the options menu that displays on the screen when you select party. You can also manage your party connection settings when you select [Party Voice Chat Connection], which has been added to the party settings.

Members of your party can now see when your mic is muted.

You can now join parties even if there are members that you’ve blocked. When you join a party with a blocked member, or when a blocked member joins the party, you’ll receive a notification. During the party, you won’t hear each other, and the game you’re playing, as well as your Share Play status, won’t be displayed. In addition, the blocked member won’t be notified that you’ve blocked them.

Play Together sessions can no longer be started during a party. For online multiplayer games, you can start a game session within the game.

If you don’t have a beta invite, try your luck over at ResetEra where users are sharing invite codes.