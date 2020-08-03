Once again, a few of the rumors about a new State of Play have proven true. Sony will air another show later this week on Thursday, August 6th at 1:00pm PST. Fans shouldn’t go in with too many high expectations, though. Apparently, the forthcoming broadcast will not feature any major updates about the PlayStation 5. Instead, Sony aims to focus on upcoming PS4 and PSVR titles. In addition, a number of games shown off during the PS5 games event in June will receive news updates.

Sony detailed its plans for the new State of Play stream in the following Twitter post. The tweet most notably sets expectations in terms of what viewers can expect when tuning in. Anticipate another show without pricing or release date details for PS5.

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific! What to expect:

A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

No big PS5 announcements! Tune-in details: https://t.co/kgrDFZsHd2 pic.twitter.com/9AIPFnh3CT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

This news comes on the heels of rumors that all manner of PS5 announcements would go live during an August-set State of Play. Some bits of speculation even suggested a Silent Hill title would surface. Clearly, the above post from Sony suggests otherwise.

Sony shared another big piece of news earlier this morning. In a relatively brief PlayStation Blog post, the company outlined the PS4 accessories and peripherals that will work with PS5. Notably, the DualShock 4 will be compatible on next-gen. However, the older controller will not function with PS5 games; the hardware manufacturer believes such titles should take advantage of the DualSense.

[Source: PlayStation on Twitter, PlayStation Blog]