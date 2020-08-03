In addition to showing off the PS5 during the games showcase in June, Sony also unveiled a suite of accessories and peripherals. What the company didn’t share was whether PS4 accessories would make the leap. Thankfully, that’s now been cleared up. A host of PS4 accessories and peripherals will indeed be compatible with PS5 hardware. There are a few notable caveats, however.

In a PlayStation Blog post, SIE’s Isabelle Tomatis detailed which PS4 devices will make the jump for next-gen functionality. Those accessories and peripherals include:

Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5. (The headset companion app is not compatible with PS5.)

The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.

Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.

As noted above, there are some caveats that warrant mention. Chiefly, the DualShock 4 will not work with PlayStation 5 games. Sony believes PS5 titles should take full advantage of the tech embedded within the all-new DualSense controller.

Tomatis also confirmed that the PS Camera for PS4 will function with PS5’s “supported PSVR games.” This level of compatibility will require a PlayStation Camera adaptor, which Sony plans to provide to PSVR owners for free. Players can expect additional information about the adaptor to emerge at a later time. Finally, the blog noted that not every officially licensed PlayStation or third-party peripheral/accessory will work on PS5. Checking with manufacturers to confirm whether certain devices are PS5 compatible is the best bet in this regard.

The PlayStation 5 remains on track to hit stores this holiday season.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]