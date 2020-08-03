In July, Ubisoft announced a series of structural changes to the company amid allegations of sexual harassment and other forms of impropriety. While the likes of Editorial Vice President Maxime Béland resigned, Ubisoft suspended Tommy François, another Editorial VP. The publisher has since confirmed that François recently departed the company, however.

Accusations of misconduct sat at the center of Tommy François’ weeks-long administrative leave. One such claim alleged the executive forcefully kissed a coworker. The publisher began conducting investigations into this matter and others several weeks ago. News of François’ exit suggests the investigation yielded evidence of wrongdoing on his part. However, Ubisoft has yet to officially confirm as much; moreover, the company remains silent as to whether the former Editorial VP was fired or resigned. A statement to GamesIndustry.biz simply noted that François “left the company, effective immediately.”

Details concerning François’ departure originally made the rounds yesterday. In a Twitter post, Business Insider’s Samuel Horti relayed word that Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told staff via email of the executive’s exit. According to the email reportedly seen by Horti, Guillemot sent the correspondence to employees early last week.

François is among a handful of executives and staff members ousted from Ubisoft in the wake of misconduct allegations. Editorial VP Maxime Béland resigned. So, too, did CCO Serge Hascöet, Canadian studios Managing Director Yannis Mallat, and Human Resources Head Cécile Cornet. Late last month, the publisher fired Stone Chin, a PR Director accused of sexual assault. In an independent statement, Chin claimed Ubisoft didn’t cite the allegation as reason for his termination. Rather, the firing was due to his “management style,” he alleged.

