We know you’re tired of all the Batman leaks and rumors but you’ll want to hear us out on this one, especially after the Suicide Squad announcement.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who needs no introduction, has added weight to previous reports that WB Montreal’s Batman game will be revealed this summer. To be more precise, Schreier believes that the upcoming title will be at DC FanDome, which kicks off on August 22nd.

Schreier mentioned this in a pair of tweets following Suicide Squad‘s announcement, in which he also confirmed reports that a Suicide Squad game in development at WB Montreal was indeed cancelled in 2016. He added that WB Montreal was separately working on a Damian Wayne Batman game but that was “cancelled/rebooted” as well.

Some added context for today’s announcement: WB Montreal was working on a Suicide Squad game until it was canceled in late 2016. At some point (end of 2016? 2017?), Rocksteady started theirs. The game will be teased at DC Fandome, but I wouldn’t expect it for a while — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 7, 2020

Yeah, they were doing a Damian Wayne Batman game but then that was canceled/rebooted as well. WB Montreal’s new Batman game should also be at DC Fandome — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 7, 2020

Considering Schreier’s connections in the industry and excellent track record when it comes to leaks, we’re inclined to believe that this isn’t just a rumor. However, we still advise taking it with a grain of salt.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.